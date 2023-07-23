Rheinmetall to manufacture 300,000 shells for Gepard anti-aircraft guns for Ukraine: deliveries will begin this year – Bild

22.07.2023

The German machine-building and weapons concern Rheinmetall intends to manufacture 300,000 shells for Gepard, 40,000 of which will be delivered this year. To this end, Rheinmetall has installed a new production line at its plant.

Thus, the supply of ammunition to Ukraine should be accelerated. Bild reports.

In particular, the new line was installed at its plant in Unterluss (Lower Saxony) in a few months, usually taking years.

The first shells will soon arrive at the advanced units. In total, Rheinmetall plans to deliver 300,000 shells, 40,000 of which will be delivered this year.

In the German armed forces, Gepard systems were already out of service, and ammunition stocks were at zero, since they were produced in the 80s. At the same time, the Ukrainian army is actively using them, in particular to combat kamikaze drones, which leads to a high consumption of ammunition.

Recall, CEO Armin Papperger said that Rheinmetall will be able to protect its plant in Ukraine from Russian attacks.

Previously, Papperger said that the plant will start operating in October 2023. The enterprise will operate in the western part of the country and will not only produce tanks and other armored vehicles, but also teach Ukrainians how to service them.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, Rheinmetall is also working on the creation of a service center for military equipment transferred to Ukraine as part of military assistance from Western states. Such a center will appear on the territory of Romania neighboring Ukraine.

