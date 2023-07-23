Putin and Lukashenko “lit up” in the church after the attack on the Assumption Cathedral (video)

Veronika Prokhorenko19:30, 23.07.232 min.31

After the destruction of the UNESCO monument in Odessa, the dictators lit candles in the Kronstadt Maritime Cathedral in St. Petersburg and crossed themselves several times in front of the iconostasis.

The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, in the company of the leader of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, went to light candles and be baptized in front of the iconostasis of the Kronstadt Cathedral (St. Petersburg) after the destruction of the Assumption Church in Odessa .

We will remind you that on the night of July 23, the Russian army launched a massive attack on the city, launching 19 warheads on the historic center of Odessa. On the same day, two dictators made a cynical visit to the “temple of God”. Their visit was shown by local mass media. Putin and Lukashenko lit candles in the church after the attack on the Assumption CathedralPutin and Lukashenko lit candles in the church after the attack on the Assumption CathedralAt the same time, the propagandist ” RIA Novosti ” clarifies that Peter Shoigu and Putin were “entertained” by the daughter of the head of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu.

She accompanied the dictators to the Museum of Naval Glory.

Zelensky addressed his partners after the attack on the center of Odesa

We will remind you that the night terror of the Russian Federation against Ukraine once again shocked society due to the destruction of the largest Orthodox church in Odessa, the Holy Assumption Cathedral.

The Russian army was not even embarrassed by the fact that the temple was for a long time under the concession of the UOC MP (Moscow Patriarchate).

After the attack on the UNESCO World Heritage site, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to the world to protect cities with a “shield”. The country’s leader emphasized that Kyiv needs more air defense systems to intercept Russian missiles.

