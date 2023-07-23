Mountains of debris and crowds of onlookers: Odessans sort out the rubble in the Spaso-Preobrazhensky Cathedral partially destroyed by the Russians  

Hundreds of Odessans came on Sunday to the Cathedral Square, which suffered last night as a result of a rocket attack inflicted by the Russian Nazis.

According to the Dumskaya correspondent, doctors, psychologists, and rescuers are on duty all day.

Hundreds of volunteers of different ages joined in clearing the rubble of the partially destroyed Spaso-Preobrazhensky Cathedral.Rescuers let only men inside the building, who are given helmets and masks in advance – they help to carry out heavy fragments of furniture and interior decoration of the upper church, the altar of which took the hit of an enemy missile.

Women sweep up debris and debris in the square.The flow of people does not stop. Someone joins the cleanup, someone takes pictures of the place of arrival on the phone, someone tries to look inside through the broken windows and doors – the police on duty in the square make sure that people do not come too close to those places where the danger of collapse remains.

Many came with children. The kids, already accustomed to waking up at night from the howl of sirens and the roar of explosions, look with interest at the majestic building, on the walls of which huge cracks have spread.

This is how our descendants will remember the face of the Russian world, which deprived their country of peace and tranquility, and their own childhood …

Author — Larisa Koval

DEATH TO THE RUSSIAN OCCUPANTS!

