Italy will help restore the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odessa – PM

In the past, Italy has supported the inclusion of the center of Odessa in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Italy condemns the Russian missile attack on the historical center of Odessa and is ready to help restore the destroyed Transfiguration Cathedral.

This was stated by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, her words are quoted by the official Twitter of the Italian embassy in Kiev.

“The attacks in Odessa, the death of innocent people, the destruction of the Transfiguration Cathedral deeply upset us. A free people will not allow themselves to be intimidated, barbarism will not win,” Meloni said.

The Italian prime minister noted that the Russian aggressor is not limited to the destruction of granaries, depriving millions of people who need it of food.

“They are destroying our European civilization, its sacred symbols. Italy, with its unique experience in the world in the field of restoration, is ready to join the restoration of the [Savior Transfiguration] Cathedral and other treasures of the cultural heritage of Ukraine,” she said.Vice Prime Minister of the Italian Government and part-time Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country Antonio Tajani recalled that at one time Italy was among the countries that supported the inclusion of the center of Odessa in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites.”

The Russian shelling of Odessa, which destroyed part of the Transfiguration Cathedral, is an unworthy act. Italy, which supported Odessa as a UNESCO cultural heritage site, will be at the forefront of rebuilding the city,” he said.

Rocket attack on the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odessa

Last night, the Russian aggressor launched another missile attack on Odessa. According to the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a total of 19 missiles were fired, of which the air defense system managed to intercept only 9.

The rest hit their targets.As a result of the Russian attack, the largest Orthodox church in Odessa, the Transfiguration Cathedral, was partially destroyed.

Archdeacon Andrei Palchuk said that the rocket hit the altar directly. According to him, the destruction is so massive that “the cathedral is no more.”

