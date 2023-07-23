Israel received new F-35 fighter jets from the US for free

Artem Budrin15:49, 23.07.232 minutes.422

The Israeli F-35 fleet will soon become the third largest in the world.

The Israeli Air Force received a new batch of fifth-generation F-35I Adir fighters. According to the Israeli Armed Forces, their fleet has increased by three aircraft.Fifth generation fighters have tail numbers 958, 959 and 960. It is worth noting that Israel receives the F-35I Adir for free.

Recently, a contract worth three billion dollars was signed for the supply of another 25 aircraft. The deal will be financed by US aid funds. The Israeli version of the fifth-generation fighter has avionics built by Israeli companies. The F-35I Adir can carry Spice-100, Python-5 and Stunner missiles.The purchase of 25 aircraft will make Israel's F-35 fleet the third largest in the world. Only the United States and Japan have more fifth-generation fighters.

(C)UNIAN 2023

