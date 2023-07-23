Funnels, ruins and hatred: what the center of Odessa looks like after a missile attack by Russia  

Dozens of cars, facades and roofs were damaged, many windows were broken. Seriously went to the Spaso-Preobrazhensky Cathedral, the House of Scientists, the buildings on Preobrazhenskaya and Military Spusk.Several craters formed.

So far, it is known about one dead and 19 injured, including four children.The roof of the cathedral was destroyed, the foundation and part of the walls were damaged.

There was a fire inside. Representatives of the Orthodox Church say that an enemy missile pierced through the structure and reached the lower temple.

In the House of Scientists – a monument of national importance – almost all the old stained-glass windows were knocked out, furniture was damaged, which still remembers the pre-revolutionary owners of the palace – Count Tolstoy.

The security guard of the restaurant located in this building died.Photo — Alexander Gimanov, Sergey Smolentsev, Nikolay Mazur

