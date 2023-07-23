From FB page; Nova Odessa

July 23
The “Odessa Diocese” showed the consequences of the Russian missile attack on the Spaso-Preobrazensky Cathedral of the city. Odessa.
July 23
The “Odessa Diocese” showed the consequences of the Russian missile attack on the Spaso-Preobrazensky Cathedral of the city. Odessa.
3 comments
The entirely bogus “country” that uses the stolen name; “Russia”, is nothing but a cauldron of devilry, ruled by a demonic nazi.
Thanks for sharing yet more evidence of ruscist’s war crimes. Stop Terrorussia!!!
Stand With Ukraine has just posted:
“The Russian occupiers are trying to start power unit No. 4 of the Zaporizhzhia NPP
“Energoatom” reports that the Russians are trying to push Ukrainian personnel at the station to take similar actions.
Station employees categorically refuse to comply with the order.”
UNited24media
What that means is hard to know. Nothing good for sure.
It could be something very, very evil.