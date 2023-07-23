During the attack on Odesa, the Russians damaged the building of the consulate of a partner country – Zelenskyi (video)

Antonina Dolomanzhi21:50, 23.07.233 min.319

A few nights ago, the building of the Chinese consulate was damaged in Odesa.

During another Russian attack on Odesa, the building of the Greek consulate was also damaged.

This is the second consular institution whose building was damaged during the Russian attacks on the city.

As the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said in his evening address, the liquidation of the consequences of the attack by Russian terrorists, who fired 19 missiles of various types to make them more difficult to shoot down and cause more destruction, continues all day in Odesa.

In particular, the president expressed his condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased due to the night attack and reminded that among the wounded at night were four children: 11 and 12 years old, as well as two 17-year-olds.

He also emphasized that the target of the missiles that Russia fires at Ukraine are not just cities, villages or people, but “humanity and the foundations of the entire European culture.” Yes, this night a Russian anti-ship missile Kh-22 hit the altar of the Holy Transfiguration Cathedral in Odessa.

“One of the most valuable cathedrals of Ukraine. In 1936, it was looted and destroyed by the Bolsheviks. Already in independent Ukraine, the cathedral was restored. And now terrorists are trying to destroy it again,” said Zelenskyy.

In total, almost 50 buildings were damaged in Odesa this night alone, 25 of them are architectural monuments in the historic center of the city, which UNESCO has taken under its protection.

“The building of the Greek consulate was also damaged, and this is the second consular institution in Odesa that was affected by Russian terror. Only three days ago, the building of the Chinese consulate was damaged due to another such attack,” he said.

According to the head of state, Russian attacks are a global threat, because they destroy cities, culture, ports, which are of fundamental importance for the world’s food security.

“There have never been such terrorists who could overcome the world, and these Kremlin madmen will not succeed either,” he emphasized.Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine has a future because Ukrainians protect culture and humanity.

And Russia, according to him, brings only one thing closer with this terror – its dismantling from history.

The President announced the first meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, which was convened by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg immediately after his conversation with Zelenskyi yesterday.”

The meeting will be held this Wednesday. We are preparing it to be meaningful,” he added.Zelensky clarified that new support packages for Ukraine from partners are also being prepared: more air defense for Ukraine, more artillery, more long-range weapons.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...