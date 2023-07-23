From FB page; We Stand By Ukraine

Despite the war, McDonald’s opens a brand new restaurant in Ukraine.

According to the Vice Prime Minister, McDonald’s Ukraine is one of Ukraine’s largest foreign investors, creating modern and affordable infrastructure. And opening a new restaurant on the Kyiv-Chop highway is an essential signal for business that even, despite the war, renewal, and development are possible.

The new McDonald’s restaurant, located 127 km from Kyiv, has become one of the largest in Ukraine: its area is more than 500 square meters, has 133 seats in the hall and 116 on the terrace. There is a parking lot for large buses near the restaurant.

The facility will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. in compliance with the company’s strict safety regulations. Restaurants close during the air raid alert and reopen about an hour after it is lifted.

