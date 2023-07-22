West nervous over slow pace of Ukraine counter-offensive – BBC

Yuri Kobzar09:18, 07/22/234 min.4250

The Americans admit that they are not confident in the ability to supply the Armed Forces of Ukraine with everything necessary for the second counteroffensive.

Western politicians are unhappy with the slow pace of the Ukrainian counter-offensive and are visibly nervous about it.

The BBC writes about this following the results of the International Security Forum, which took place in the American city of Aspen.Arriving in Aspen after a three-week stay in Ukraine, I found myself slightly nervous, not only because of the pace of Ukraine’s current counter-offensive, but also because of America’s long-term commitment.

He noted that Ukraine had been conducting a counteroffensive for a month now, and it was clear that it had turned out to be, as one of the speakers put it, “an ordeal”, when only a few meters of land were liberated every day.

Yesterday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke at this forum via video link “to express gratitude and ask for additional help.” He noted that this is a critical period of the war, in which much “is hanging by a thread.”At the same time, the first question to Zelensky was about why things are going slower than expected. He patiently explained that the start of the counter-offensive had been delayed due to a lack of weapons, ammunition and training, and that this had given Russia the opportunity to plant more mines and improve its defenses. At the same time, the Ukrainian leader was forced to clarify separately that the moment was approaching when the counteroffensive “gained momentum.”Already after Zelensky’s speech in Aspen, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan expressed doubt in a public statement that F-16 fighters could play a significant role in the war. Other Americans who have been directly involved in the supply of weapons also say privately that Ukraine has what it takes to counteroffensive, and it may not be easy to rearm them again in the same volume in the future. This is what makes the current counter-offensive key.”Ukraine is still trying to find a weak spot in Russia’s defenses to then use forces it has held in reserve in hopes of making a significant breakthrough. If that works, then Ukraine could be in a strong position. But if they can’t break through, then talk of a stalemate could be more specific and lead to difficult negotiations,” writes the BBC.

The author of the publication notes that “there are hints of cracks” in Western support for Ukraine. Some members of the US Congress spoke openly in Aspen that their constituents were unable to locate Ukraine on a map, calling into question the extent of the assistance being provided.

There are especially many opponents of aid to Ukraine among the Republican audience in the United States.

European partners are clearly concerned about this. For example, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley said in Aspen that the West should not allow Russian propaganda to be “tempted” by talk of a stalemate at the front in Ukraine.

Counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – latest news

Yesterday, President Zelensky explained at a forum in Aspen why the UAF counteroffensive is slower than previously expected. According to him, the reason is that the operation itself began later than originally expected.“

We had plans to start it in the spring, but we didn’t start because we didn’t have enough ammunition and weapons, we didn’t have enough properly trained brigades. Since we started a little late, this gave Russia time to mine all our land and build several lines of defense,” he said.

The day before, CIA director William Burns expressed the opinion that the Ukrainian counter-offensive still has every chance of ending with great success. According to him, the Russian army is experiencing a number of critical problems, which so far manage to hide behind a fortified defense.

