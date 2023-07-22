US will not send ATACMS missiles to Ukraine yet: reasons given

Katerina Schwartz22:16, 07/22/232 minutes.820

The Biden administration is now reportedly sticking to its decision not to send long-range missiles to Ukraine for the time being.

The US has no intention of sending long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine yet . According to The Washington Post , the Pentagon says there is a shortage of supplies, and that Ukraine does not really need long-range missiles.

The Biden administration is now firmly committed to not sending long-range missiles to Ukraine for now, despite growing pressure from US lawmakers and requests from the Kyiv government, US officials said.

The Pentagon believes Kiev has other, more pressing needs than ATACMS and fears that sending enough weapons to Ukraine to make a difference on the battlefield would seriously undermine US preparedness for other possible conflicts.

It is reported that Lockheed Martin still produces 500 ATACMS per year, but all this production is intended for sale to other countries.

Although the exact number in the US arsenal is classified, Lockheed Martin has only produced about 4,000 units, many of which are used by the US Army in combat, exercises, and periodic testing.By the end of 2023, ATACMS in US warehouses should be replaced by a new generation Precision Strike missile called Prism.

