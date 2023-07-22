Ukrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers

22 JULY 2023
Soldiers from the Ukrainian Security Service’s Special Operations Centre Alpha have uploaded a video of them destroying 26 Russian targets and killing 40 Russian invaders.
Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
Details: Ukrainian special forces stated that they destroyed 26 Russian targets.The list of Russian losses was joined by a tank, a multi-purpose fully amphibious auxiliary armoured tracked vehicle, two infantry mobility vehicles, a Murom-P surveillance system, a Podlet radar antenna unit with a control vehicle, an electronic warfare system, three 120mm mortars, seven dugouts, two ammunition storage points, etc.
Quote: “About 40 more occupiers received the posthumous title of ‘good Russian’ [i.e., were killed – ed.].”
Good job!
The most valuable targets destroyed in this action are the radar and electronic systems. This further cuts cockroach capabilities on the front lines.
Good! People may complain about how much this attrition phase of the war has slowed down Ukrainian advances, but if the russians have not regained much in comparison, or only have losses minor though they may be, that still means the enemy is losing. I think a comparative chart of russian to Ukrainian casualties and battlefield losses or victories will continue showing this. If the russians keep having even a slightly lower performance, than Ukraine, or the AFU shows a slogging advance, then ultimate russian defeat will seem inevitable. I imagine even to some of putin’s supporters.
