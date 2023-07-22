Ukraine will destroy ships of the Russian Federation: Zelensky expressed a firm position (video)

Katerina Schwartz20:45, 07/22/232 minutes.

The adviser to the head of the OPU commented on the new threats of the Russians.

Ukraine will destroy Russian ships if the Russian Federation decides to attack civilian ships in the Black Sea after withdrawing from the so-called “grain deal”.

“Ukraine will protect its sovereign interests, including by destroying objects that damage these sovereign interests. Of course, if Russia uses the fleet, attacking our sovereign rights, we will attack these objects accordingly,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. “We will consider any Russian ships just like them, as objects that carry weapons . “

At the same time, he added that now the Russian Federation is already beginning to abandon its words about its intentions to destroy ships with the flags of third countries in the neutral waters of the Black Sea.

Podolyak also explained what the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin was trying to achieve. According to him, he wanted to intercept the global information agenda, tried to argue with Turkish President Erdogan, and also tried to destroy Ukraine’s transshipment infrastructure “on the sly.”

