Ukraine strike kills RIA news agency journalist near Zaporizhzhia: Ministry

Ukrainian soldiers are seen at their positions on the front line, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, at a location given as near Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, Ukraine, in this screen grab taken from a handout video released on July 5, 2023. (Reuters)



A war correspondent for Russia’s RIA news agency was killed and three other Russian journalists were wounded by shelling near the frontline in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Saturday, Russia’s defense ministry said.

The ministry said that Ukraine launched an artillery strike on the journalists using cluster munitions. Reuters was not able to immediately verify the defense ministry’s account.

