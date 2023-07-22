Ukraine strike kills RIA news agency journalist near Zaporizhzhia: Ministry

A war correspondent for Russia’s RIA news agency was killed and three other Russian journalists were wounded by shelling near the frontline in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Saturday, Russia’s defense ministry said.
The ministry said that Ukraine launched an artillery strike on the journalists using cluster munitions. Reuters was not able to immediately verify the defense ministry’s account.
https://english.alarabiya.net/News/world/2023/07/22/Russia-accuses-Ukraine-of-launching-artillery-strike-on-journalists-killing-one
One comment
No journalists were harmed in this attack, just filthy propagandists who were polluting Ukrainian air.