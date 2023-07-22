UAVs attacked an airfield and an oil depot in Crimea (video)

Yuri Kobzar11:47, 07/22/232 minutes.1381

Fires and explosions again in the occupied Crimea.

In the occupied Crimea, drones attacked Russian military facilities. The likely target of the attack was a military airfield in the Krasnogvardeisky region.“The enemy made an attempt to raid using UAVs on the infrastructure facilities of the Krasnogvardeisky district of the Republic of Crimea. The employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are on the spot to eliminate possible consequences. All specialized services are working,” said Sergey Aksenov , head of the Crimean occupation administration .

Local telegram channels also publish videos with a column of black smoke and the sounds of the so-called secondary detonation – chaotic explosions typical of a burning ammunition depot.

There are also reports of a fire at the oil depot. It is reported that objects in the Oktyabrskoye settlement were attacked. Explosions in Crimea

Aksenov’s adviser Oleg Kryuchkov has already been indignant at the fact that videos from “infrastructure facilities” have appeared on the network, which, according to him, were “attacked by the enemy.”

“We ask everyone who knows the authors of these videos to report these people to the Ministry of Internal Affairs or the FSB. Videos of military or critical facilities posted online are working for the enemy!” – he wrote in his Telegram. Fire at the oil depotFire at the oil depot

The situation in Crimea

Earlier today, the occupying authorities blocked traffic on the recently damaged Crimean bridge.

The reasons for the overlap were not named. Probably, such a decision was made because of the UAV raid and fears that the bridge could become their target.

Two days ago, unknown drones had already attacked a military airfield in Crimea. Then the occupying authorities claimed that no one was injured as a result of the attack, and the drones themselves allegedly managed to be intercepted.

(C)UNIAN 2023

