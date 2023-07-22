Trump: “I will ask Europe to reimburse us for the cost of rebuilding the stockpiles sent to Ukraine.”

July
“Less than three years ago, I’d fully rebuilt the United States military and steered America into such a strong global position. That peace was breaking out all over the world, we had peace through strength. Twenty-nine months later, the arsenals are empty, the stockpiles are bare, the Treasury is drained, the ranks are being hollowed out, our country has been totally humiliated, and we have a corrupt, compromised President crooked Joe Biden, who is dragging us into World War III.”
https://rumble.com/v30rzca-agenda47-rebuilding-americas-depleted-military.html?utm_medium=email&utm_source=CampaignMonitor_Editorial&utm_campaign=UKRN%20%2020230721%20%20House%20Ads%20%20JO+CID_9722d48bd4f00a1bdefd1f19c230d74e
A reminder of what Trump said when Putin unleashed hell on earth last year:
https://www.politico.com/news/2022/02/23/trump-putin-ukraine-invasion-00010923
Trump won’t commit to backing Ukraine in war with Russia:
https://edition.cnn.com/2023/05/10/politics/ukraine-russia-putin-trump-town-hall/index.html
Fuck you Trump you’re an embarrassment to this country and the world. Your hatred of everything good is just one example of why are nothing more than a sub human and in fact are lower then the scumbags Ukraine us fighting.
Waiting for RSM’s spin.
I bet on:
“If Trump was president, Putin wouldn’t have invaded.” without any explanation and without mentioning there was an active war between Russia and Ukraine 2016-2020.
However, I do agree Europe didn’t do enough.
But to be fair, we can hardly compare what Europe gave and what the U.S. gave as the way the aid is budgetted is completely different.
For example, the U.S. budgets retired equipment such as Hawk anti air missile systems which in fact is so obsolete no other country would consider buying it. In fact, in reality it will even save them money as they don’t have to pay for its disposal.
I am not critizing the U.S. as every nation has a different legal and accounting system, just pointing that any comparison on who gave Ukraine the most is not an apples to apples comparison.
Also, yes, the U.S. supplies a lot more 155mm ammo, but one Storm Shadow / SCALP missile can target a Russian ammo depot and reduce the need of a lot of ammo.
So even if this 155mm ammo is worth more than one Storm Shadow, the effects on the ground might be completely different.
I think it is more important to work together on supplying Ukraine rather than creation tension between pro-Ukrainian countries as at the end it doesn’t matter who supplies most but only victory counts.