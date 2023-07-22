Trump: “I will ask Europe to reimburse us for the cost of rebuilding the stockpiles sent to Ukraine.”

July

“Less than three years ago, I’d fully rebuilt the United States military and steered America into such a strong global position. That peace was breaking out all over the world, we had peace through strength. Twenty-nine months later, the arsenals are empty, the stockpiles are bare, the Treasury is drained, the ranks are being hollowed out, our country has been totally humiliated, and we have a corrupt, compromised President crooked Joe Biden, who is dragging us into World War III.”

https://rumble.com/v30rzca-agenda47-rebuilding-americas-depleted-military.html?utm_medium=email&utm_source=CampaignMonitor_Editorial&utm_campaign=UKRN%20%2020230721%20%20House%20Ads%20%20JO+CID_9722d48bd4f00a1bdefd1f19c230d74e

…..

A reminder of what Trump said when Putin unleashed hell on earth last year:

https://www.politico.com/news/2022/02/23/trump-putin-ukraine-invasion-00010923

……………

Trump won’t commit to backing Ukraine in war with Russia:

https://edition.cnn.com/2023/05/10/politics/ukraine-russia-putin-trump-town-hall/index.html

Like this: Like Loading...