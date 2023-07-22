This war is for a long time: Ukraine must become a warrior state

ANDREY KLIMENKO15:12, 07/22/237 min.239

Our Crimean team has been working with facts for the 10th year. These are OSINT, violation of sanctions, tanker routes, cargo flows, figures, tables.

Therefore, I am not sure that I will be able to poetically dream about the post-war configuration of world security and the restoration of a world order based on rules.

But I will try, based on the facts, to formulate a certain set of initial conditions or a “framework” for “dreams about the future”, recommendations to politicians and the expert community, based on harsh reality.

I must say right away that in the forecasts one should not hope for the arrival of a “black swan” to Russia. Arrives – good. It won’t fly – well, what can you do.

1. No one in the world can now predict when the war will end. The war will not end with the access to the state border of Ukraine in 1991.

The end of the war is a peace agreement with Russia. Until then, Ukraine will not become a member of NATO. Turkey will not open the Bosphorus for warships of NATO countries (and Russia too) until the end of the war.

2. We must proceed from the fact that Russia will endure a long war. Even a very long one. The world’s best economists, international financial institutions, and politicians behind them, made a dramatic mistake in predicting the impact of sanctions – the Russian economy withstood, adapted, and reoriented towards the global East.

Do not believe when you hear about the reduction. It is not true

The Black Sea is becoming an increasing source of profit for Russia to continue the war. Record 5 million tons of crude oil in each of the last 4 months (in April 2022 it was 3.5 million) and 4 million tons of diesel fuel (in April 2022 it was 2.4 million)… Do not believe when you hear about the decrease.

It is not true.You can not believe and reduce revenues from oil exports. It’s just that part of the cost of oil remains in foreign accounts and is used to purchase “parallel imports.”In the seventh month of the embargo on offshore Russian oil and the 5th month of the embargo on oil products, the number of violations of this embargo is growing.

These are dozens of tankers, including those that – I will say again, under the embargo – carry out several direct flights a month to the ports of the USA, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Greece.

In the first half of 2023, sea transshipment of grain in Russia increased by 2.2 times, mineral fertilizers – by 1.6. Cargo turnover of the Black Sea ports for half a year: Novorossiysk – (+11.0%), Tuapse – (+38.5%), Kavkaz port – (2.2 times increase), Rostov-on-Don – (+35.7%).

3. Even partial military-economic isolation of a huge state in the conditions of the modern global economy still looks impossible.

Russia has resumed and even exaggerated the 2021 figures for the import of complex dual-use goods/devices/components. It is through these countries.Yes, the logistics are more expensive, longer.

But these are non-critical increases. The border of Russia with China, Mongolia, Kazakhstan is 15,285 km. Türkiye – 350 km by sea, 1 day for a sea vessel. Armenia, Georgia – nearby.

4. Yes, we feel that the global world is increasingly divided into two parts on the basis of attitudes towards the Great War. However, the EU and the US will not fully extend export restrictions to the countries named above… That is, the so-called parallel import of microprocessors, precision optics, and various devices for the production of rockets will exist.

5. Hoping for a quick disintegration of Russia, in my opinion, is still premature.

Yes, its weakest point is its archaic, inflexible vertical control system. This was discovered even during the well-known raids on the Belgorod region. But the political field has been cleared, there is no opposition. Imperial thinking is an immanent property not only of Russian officials, but also of intellectuals and the “deep people.” And this is – let’s hope, only for a while – a fuse against disintegration.

The state-warrior becomes the historical mission of Ukraine

6. Ukraine – including the Black Sea – has already become and in the foreseeable future will remain a kind of frontier state – a vast territory of constant long-term confrontation between Western civilization and Russian barbarism. This is a warrior state. And this becomes the historical mission of Ukraine.

7. This “frontier” will not be kept, of course, within the borders of Ukraine. It is already spreading and will continue to spread.

And not only on the large Black Sea region, but also on the closest neighbors and, de facto, allies – Poland and the Baltic countries.That is, we have the prospect of creating such a division (or a protective shield and a gateway at the same time) on the European continent from several countries.

8. The Black Sea is turning from the backyard of Europe into its, in the full sense of the word, vital component.

This is, of course, a rather morbid irony. This is a consequence of the constant underestimation and lack of attention of old Europe to him in recent decades.And now about what recommendations our team would provide on this set of global problems.First, we must help the civilized world simultaneously realize the global danger of Russia and stop being afraid of Russia.

The farther countries are from Russia, the more they are afraid of it.

It is this irrational fear that is the cause of many processes and decisions. Many neighboring countries, mostly those who have felt for themselves what the Russian Empire is, have already ceased to be afraid. But the farther countries are from Russia, the more they fear it.

This is a humanitarian issue that is becoming a security issue.In this context, we need to achieve that our friends understand: Russia is not an ordinary state, just with deviations.

That this is a territory that is controlled by a kind of criminal-KGB conglomerate, and the Constitution and other attributes are just a false facade.Secondly, in parallel with overcoming this fear, we can promote the following ideas:

that the countries of the Black Sea should now establish permanent naval groups to protect the security of their own offshore gas fields; to protect shipping (freedom of navigation); to combat naval mines;

that the safety of navigation and gas platforms must be covered not only from the sea, but also from the air and with a shield of anti-ship missiles;

that the issue of creating a NATO Black Sea Command (or a command of international forces for maintaining peace and safety of navigation, as well as an international force for responding to natural disasters) is already overdue;

that without the de-occupation of Crimea, Black Sea security can be forgotten in principle;

that in the de-occupied Crimea there should be an international military base for the forces of containment of Russia;

that after the end of the war, Russia should be deprived of the right to have a navy on the Black Sea, with the exception of coast guard boats;

that in every country that has imposed sanctions against Russia, it is advisable to create a state body to control their implementation, like the US OFAC;

that Turkey should consider what its historical role in the 21st century is.

We should proceed from the fact that the war is for a long time. And the warrior state is becoming the historical mission of Ukraine.

Andrei Klimenko, Head of the Institute for Black Sea Strategic Studies

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...