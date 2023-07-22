The US will monitor Russia’s actions in the Black Sea

After Russia’s withdrawal from the Grain Agreement, the United States of America emphasized that it would monitor Russia’s activities in the Black Sea.

The coordinator of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, stated this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports.

The United States has said that it is calling on the Russian Federation to return to fulfilling the terms of the Grain Agreement, because civilian ships are trying to deliver food to people who need it.

“We obviously continue to urge Russia to return to the Grains Agreement, and we’ll be watching very closely how they decide to behave in that regard,” Kirby said.

Like this: Like Loading...