The State Emergency Service told about a grandmother who used her bare hands to stack mines near the house (video)

Evgenia Sokolenko17:05, 07/22/232 minutes.2141The department urged not to do this and call sappers.

The State Emergency Service shared the stories of Ukrainians who moved enemy mines with their bare hands and remained alive.In the department, such cases are considered a miracle and they urge not to do this, but simply call the sappers.

As they said in the State Emergency Service, once they were called to the grandmother, who was frightened of the pipe from the GRAD.

However, when they arrived at the place, they discovered that the fearless woman was laying tank mines near the house with her bare hands.“

She started to panic because of that pipe, and she took the tank mines with her hands and laid them near the house,” emergency workers are surprised.

The main danger was that the woman had PTM-1 anti-tank mines, which have a self-destruct mechanism and can explode at any moment.“

They are plastic green ones, so it’s not scary,” the Ukrainian reassured.

Ukrainian grandmother carried Russian mines with her bare hands

Like this: Like Loading...