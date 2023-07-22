The mayor of Melitopol told how many citizens are in captivity, and called the price for ransom

Katerina Chernovol23:34, 07/22/232 minutes.89It is not clear by what criteria the invaders release the prisoners.

Over a year and a half since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 1,000 residents of Melitopol , Zaporozhye region, have been captured by the invaders . Now the Russians are holding about 500 people.This statement was made in an interview with the FREEDOM TV channel by the mayor of the occupied Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov.

He stressed that it is not clear by what criteria the invaders release the prisoners.“Sometimes they take a family prisoner, release the wife, and leave the husband. That is, the algorithm of actions is incomprehensible. There are also examples of the exchange of civilians.

There are examples when residents ransom their relatives from captivity,” he added.

Fedorov said that there are no specific rates, for some people people pay 10 thousand dollars, for others – 50.”But there are examples when residents of Melitopol were taken prisoner, imprisoned and sentenced. For example, now in Rostov, the trial of five Melitopol residents continues. They are charged with terrorism, if I’m not mistaken,” the mayor of the city said.

