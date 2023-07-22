The Konstantin Ostrogsky brigade defeated the Russians near Bakhmut

USU is advancing on a key direction.

22.07.2023

Ukrainian infantrymen from the 30th separate mechanized brigade, named after Prince Konstantin of Ostrog of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, showed how they attack the occupiers near Bakhmut. The military emphasized that the counteroffensive continues every day.

The corresponding video was published by the press service of the 30th AMBR. The moments of the battle of USU fighters with the occupiers were captured on the published footage.

Thus, the USU infantry attacked the enemy with the support of artillery and attack drones, after which they repelled the attack.

“Mighty and bold! The infantry of the 30th AMBr, with the support of artillery and attack drones, successfully attacked the positions of the occupiers, and then repelled the counterattack,” the publication says.

