The Crimean bridge was blocked, Crimeans are asked not to panic

Yuri Kobzar11:28, 22.07.231 min.2781

Problems arose again with the illegal Crimean bridge.

The invaders completely blocked traffic on the Crimean bridge without explanation. This is reported by the telegram channel “CRIMEAN BRIDGE: operational information” , which is referred to by the federal media of Russia.

“The movement of vehicles on the Crimean bridge is temporarily blocked. Those on the bridge and in the inspection zone are asked to remain calm and follow the instructions of the transport security staff,” the message says.

This bridge closure was not announced in advance, its causes and timing are not yet known.

The situation with the Crimean bridge

On the night of July 17, a powerful explosion thundered near the Crimean bridge.

As it became known later , as a result of the explosion, two spans of the automobile part of the bridge moved strongly to the side, while one partly hung above the water. Because of this, normal traffic on the bridge became impossible.

After inspecting the damage, the occupiers stated that it would take several months and considerable expense to replace the damaged spans.

While they will be restoring the span that hung over the water, it was decided to temporarily start up light vehicles on the second – less damaged one . However, the capacity of the bridge was severely limited.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...