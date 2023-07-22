Russian occupiers planning to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk

22.07.2023 09:56Russian invaders have decided to shut down nine more mines within the temporarily occupied areas of the Luhansk region.

The relevant statement was made by Luhansk Regional Military Administration on Facebook, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The occupiers declared nine more coal mining enterprises in the Luhansk region as unpromising. They are expected to be handed over to the mine restructuring department for further liquidation,” the report states.

The personnel needed for the technical maintenance of such enterprises will also be transferred there, although with a lower salary rate.“

Others are expected to be dismissed and likely sent to military commissariats,” Luhansk Regional Military Administration noted.

In the Luhansk region’s Novopskov, Russian invaders are handing over draft notices at each checkpoint, explaining that they simply want to calculate the male population before elections.

According to Luhansk Regional Military Administration Head Artem Lysohor, on July 21, 2023, Russian troops attempted to advance all over the front line, launching attacks near Nadiia, Makiivka, Nevske, Dibrova and the Serebrianske forestry. Ukrainian forces disrupted the enemy’s attempts.

Despite significant personnel and equipment losses, Russian occupiers continue putting pressure on a daily basis.

The enemy launched air strikes on the Serebrianske forestry and Dibrova. Additionally, Russians struck Nevske and Bilohorivka with artillery.

