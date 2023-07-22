Russian “military correspondents” came under fire at the front: one killed, three wounded

Yuri Kobzar15:38, 07/22/232 minutes.574

Propagandists came to shoot a story about Ukrainian cluster shells and tested them on themselves.

In the Zaporozhye region, four Russian propagandists came under fire: one was killed and three more were injured. This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation .

“On July 22, 2023, at about 12:00, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched an artillery attack on a group of journalists from the Izvestia Information Center and the RIA Novosti news agency, who were preparing materials about the artillery attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with cluster munitions of settlements in the Zaporozhye region,” the report says.

RIA Novosti photojournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky / photo t.me/rian_ru

The Izvestia publication reports that their own correspondent Roman Polshakov and videographer Dmitry Shikov were injured. It is also alleged that journalists from the TASS and Rossiya publications came under fire, but nothing is reported about their injury.

Russian military correspondents at the front

Two days ago, it became known that a Russian propagandist, the author of the Misha in Donbass channel, Mikhail Luchin, was liquidated in the Donetsk region . The propagandist was reportedly killed near Krasnogorovka.

He is known to the Ukrainian audience for the episode when hackers hacked into his account on AliExpress and ordered sex toys worth 25 thousand dollars.

It should be noted that Russian propagandists systematically violate the rules of conduct for journalists in a war. In particular, they participate in the direct preparation of weapons for combat and disguise themselves as soldiers , hiding their affiliation with the media, which they themselves openly admit.

