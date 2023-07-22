Near Moscow, a “veteran of the SVO” captured an elite cottage and shoots at the National Guard

Yuri Kobzar14:56, 07/22/233 min.262

Russian “veterans” brought with them the war in the suburbs.

In the Moscow region , an armed man in military uniform barricaded himself in a strange house and started a shootout with law enforcement officers who arrived at the call.

The incident took place in the elite cottage community “Sherwood”. According to the Baza edition , an unknown man in military uniform entered a private house and barricaded himself there.

The guards of the cottage village received a message about a break-in in one of the houses and, upon arrival, found traces of illegal entry, scattered cartridges and horns for automatic weapons.

A man in military uniform and bulletproof vest descended from the second floor to meet the guards.

The guards immediately called the police, not daring to detain the stranger. The man is in an inadequate condition – he screams that God ordered him to get into the house, and that he recently returned from the SVO,” Baza reported.Later it became known that the employees of the National Guard who arrived at the scene began to storm the house.

“The one who seized the house in Sherwood, near Moscow, does not give up and is now shooting at the security forces,” Shot writes .The Mash edition reports that the guards who initially arrived at the call were taken hostage, but during the negotiations, the armed man released them.

Also, according to the publication, the man shouted that he wanted to start a family and stay to live in the house he had seized.”I occupied the house because it was for sale and was not used by anyone.

The house is not someone else’s, it belongs to God,” the criminal said.According to media reports, the man is armed with a Kalashnikov assault rifle, he called himself Vyacheslav, he is 36 years old. Although the shooting has been going on for some time, there are no reports of casualties yet. The media also write that two explosions were heard from the side of the captured cottage.

“Veterans of SVO” commit crimes in Russia

As Russian soldiers return to Russia from the war, they often become a source of trouble for the locals. So, the case that happened to Kirill K., a 23-year-old contract soldier from Samara , is quite typical.

Returning home on vacation, he invited an eighth-grade student to his place and raped her.There are many complaints in Russian social networks about the Wagnerites who returned from the war, most of whom are criminals who were released early from prison. Recently, Prigozhin promised to let almost all of his militants go home

(c)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...