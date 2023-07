21.07.2023

M777 Howitzer on the Frontline. Watch Ukrainian artillery fire on Russian positions near Bakhmut.

The American-made M777 became a game-changer and a powerful tool in the hands of Ukrainian warriors during the Kharkiv and Kherson counter-offensives. Meet the units working the howitzer night and day to kick the enemy out of Ukraine’s territory.

©United24 Media 2023

Like this: Like Loading...