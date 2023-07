Assault mission machine gunner POV | Kalinouski Regiment

Machine gunner goes through 5+ ammo cans in support/ fire suppression.

22.07.2023

“Volat” Battalion heavy weapons platoon of the Kalinouski Regiment take part in the assault mission near Bakhmut!

Adrenaline, bullets whistle, and smoke pouring from the red-hot barrel of a machine gun is an everyday reality for our Warriors.

