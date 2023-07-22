In the car of the ex-premier of the “DPR” Borodai “flew” near Bakhmut (video)

Anastasia Pechenyuk20:00, 07/22/232 minutes.44

The terrorist survived, but his brothers were wounded.

State Duma deputy from United Russia and former “head of government” of the so-called “DPR” Alexander Borodai came under fire in the Bakhmut area, according to the Union of Donbass Volunteers headed by him.

The car in which Borodai was, allegedly, was attacked on the road from positions near Bakhmut.

Two officers of the brigade headquarters, who were in the back seat of the car, were wounded. Boroday and the driver of the car were not injured.

After the third arrival, the brigade commander's car was riddled with fragments. The explosion was in the back of the car, as a result of which two officers of the brigade headquarters who were in the back seat of the car were injured," the report says.

Who is Alexander Boroday

Alexander Borodai is a Russian politician, terrorist, one of the ideologists of the “Russian world”. In 2014, he was the “premier” of the so-called “DPR”, deputy of the liquidated head of the “Council of Ministers” of the “DPR” Alexander Zakharchenko.

Since 2015, he has headed the Union of Donbass Volunteers, an organization that actively participated in the recruitment and dispatch of militants to carry out combat missions for the “demilitarization and denazification” of Ukraine.

Included in the list of persons posing a threat to the national security of Ukraine. Borodai was sanctioned by the EU, the UK, the US, Canada, Switzerland, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and Ukraine.

(C)UNIAN

