July 22, 2023 scradge1 From the FB page; Meanwhile in Ukraine July 22 Spotted on Ukrainian social media: are these the coolest ever customised Nike Air sneakers? 💙💛 Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
One comment
Yep. Cool as fuck!
Ordered!