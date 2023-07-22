Combat GoPro | Foreign Volunteers (video)

21.07.2023

Finishing my presentation of Civ Div’s Foreign Fighters series. I was unable however to locate part 3. Not sure if it was pulled by the author or by YouTube. If it becomes available again I will post it. Today I bring you part 4 to recap, and part 5 which was just released today. Freedom isn’t free, it was purchased by precious blood.

June 10th, 2023 Zaporizhzhia Frontline:

Foreign Fighter Combat GoPro | Heavy Bombardment

Part 4

Combat GoPro | Foreign Volunteer’s POV of being Wounded

Part 5

About the author: A veteran of the Marine Infantry, YPG, YBS, and the Ukrainian Spetsnaz who gives advice for going into the Military, getting out of the Military, and everything in-between.

