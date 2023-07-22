Anastasia Pechenyuk17:02, 07/22/232 minutes.4890UPDATED

At least one person died and dozens suffered burns.

Another bloody incident occurred in a shopping center on the territory of the aggressor country. A pipe with hot water burst in a shopping center on Kutuzovsky Prospekt in Moscow.

Dozens of victims are known.

Updated (17:02): The death toll in the Vremena Goda shopping center has increased to 4.

Employees of the shopping center told reporters that they learned about the emergency from the news: the evacuation was announced only half an hour after the pipe burst, the alarm did not work.

According to the Telegram channel “112”, 50 people received burns. Shot writes about 70 victims, and specifies that their legs were mostly burned.Also, the Russian media inform about nine hospitalized (among them – a man with a heart attack).

At least one person died – the woman was boiled alive in boiling water.According to preliminary information, a breakthrough occurred in the “premium deli” “Globus Gourmet” on the production line. Several floors are flooded with water as a result of the incident, writes Baza. In Moscow, the shopping center is flooded with boiling water, dozens of victims

Near Moscow shopping center flooded with sprinkles, dozens of victimsAccording to the Russian propaganda agency RIA Novosti, up to 18 people were blocked in the shopping center without the ability to get out.

Rescuers assure that they are cut off from the exit, but are in a safe room.Footage from the scene shows shopping centers shrouded in boiling water and steam. Rescuers are looking for at least one of the blocked visitors to the shopping center. They cannot save people from a shopping center flooded with boiling water in Moscow – they are blocked

They can’t turn people in from a shopping center flooded with okrop near Moscow – the stench is blocked

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...