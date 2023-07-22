Belarusian Partisans Reveal Weakness Of Lukashenka’s Fortifications On Border With Ukraine

The photos exposing propaganda have been published.

22.07.2023

The Belsat TV channel received aerial pictures from the Belarusian-Ukrainian border from its Ukrainian source. According to the source, they were sent by “Belarusian partisans”.

According to propaganda, the Belarusian side of the border with Ukraine is seriously fortified and “the enemy will not pass”. However, there is nothing special there. The footage shows areas near the border with Ukraine in the Brest region.

Fortifications, strongholds and military vehicles of the Belarusian army are highlighted in red. Their number and density do not make the impression of an “impenetrable fortress”.

