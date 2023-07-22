ATACMS missiles will turn the tide of the war: Zhdanov called the required number

Katerina Schwartz18:32, 07/22/232 minutes.156

The issue of Ukraine’s victory could be resolved within a few months, the expert is sure.

Military expert Oleg Zhdanov named the number of long-range ATACMS missiles that would help Ukraine turn the tide of the war, hastening victory.In his opinion, about 1,000 missiles are needed, and “the issue of victory could be resolved within a few months.”

“This is a ballistic missile with a range of 300 kilometers. I would like to know what I would call it? Missile-neberuchka. Russia does not have the means to combat this missile. I think that is why Russia is constantly hysterical when the question is raised:” Give us ATACMS “. If we were given 500 – 1000 missiles, I think within a few months we could fundamentally solve the issue of this war. I am not saying that we will win 100%, but the course of the war would be completely different. The war would be more dynamic, and it would be in our favor,” he said .

“Maybe someone in Washington will hear us and understand what the point is… They wouldn’t fly a centimeter into Russian territory, but cover the entire occupied territory of Ukraine… The course of the war would be very, very different, and the end of this war would be on the horizon.”

