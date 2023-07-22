“ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih” built a pipeline to supply the population and enterprises with water

After the destruction of the Kakhovskaya HPP and the shallowing of the reservoir, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih laid a new water main in Kryvyi Rih.It is reported by the Industrial Portal with reference to the newspaper ” Metalurg “.

This will make it possible to supply water from the Ingulets River and fill the Southern Reservoir at a rate of about 3,000 cubic meters per hour.

The enterprise provided reverse water transfer through its own water supply networks, and also built a new pumping station and 5 kilometers of pipeline.

Thanks to this project, production processes will be fully supplied with water, and the population of Kryvyi Rih will already receive up to 30% of the necessary volume of water – that is 80-90 thousand cubic meters of water per day.

The construction project of the new pipeline included the laying of pipes with a diameter of up to 1000 mm, deepening at the water intake site up to 6 meters, the laying of power supply lines, the installation of substations to ensure the operation of two pumps, as well as the improvement of the territory and the provision of convenient access.

The round-the-clock construction lasted 20 days, the employees of “ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih” and subcontractors – “Ukrainian Mining and Metallurgical Company” and “Olvia” construction company took part in it.

“Construction of a new aqueduct using our existing water supply system is one of four projects that are being quickly implemented in the city to solve water supply problems after the explosion of the Kakhovskaya Dam. By compensating for the absence of the Kakhovsky Reservoir, our new pipeline will provide almost a third of the necessary volume of water for the city’s residents, as well as cover the production needs of the enterprise. This project is the result of the implementation of complex technological solutions and is another proof that the ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih team is a strong alloy of professionalism, experience and unique knowledge. Based on the current market situation, the production level will remain unchanged for the time being, but the new water supply system gives us every chance to increase the production of the main types of products”, said Mauro Longobardo,

“ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih” is also a participant in another project to provide the city with water – the transfer of water from the Kresiv Reservoir, which is implemented with the funds of the regional and city budgets.

After the enemy blew up the Kakhovskaya dam, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih suspended steel smelting and rolled steel production in order to reduce water consumption in critical conditions. In June, virtually all water-cooled equipment was temporarily suspended. As of today, the enterprise operates one blast furnace, four rolling mills, a converter shop and one MBLZ.

