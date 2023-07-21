YANA RUDENKO

July 20

𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚 weaponizes food … AGAIN posing a direct threat to global food security.

On July 17, 2023, 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚 said it was pulling out of the year-old deal, which allowed shipments of grains to travel past the 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐧 naval blockade in the Black Sea.

To me, it reaffirms that 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐰’s inclination to weaponize food is a regular occurrence, with no discernible distinction between 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐰 in modern 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚 and moscow during the soviet union era. ___

🕯🩸 There were three instances of Holodomor, caused by 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐰, in Ukraine during the first half of the 20th century (🩸1921-1923, 🩸1932-1933, 🩸1946-1947). 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐥 ranged from 4.0 to 10.5 million. The organizers of these devastating events were the 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐦𝐞.

My family lost 4 people during Holodomor 1932-1933. ___

“What is Ukraine? Let’s have a peace plan with 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚 [about Ukraine]” For those who think that the war somewhere there doesn’t affect them.

Look, ❌ no peace in Ukraine, no grain in the world ❌

𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐧 ministry of Defense stated that 👉 all vessels bound from Ukrainian ports will be considered potential carriers of military cargo, essentially becoming military targets.

With Black Sea Grain Initiative, nearly 33 million metric tons of grain were exported to global markets.

“The effects will be felt not only in Ukraine, but on lower food prices and on food supplies to the hungriest people in the world.” – Samantha Power, USAID Administrator.

I want the world to SEE, ACKNOWLEDGE and REMEMBER who is 𝐚 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭 now.

Comment from Niko M:

“It blows my mind that NATO warships don’t enter the black sea to protect and clear routes / escort grain shipments safely. It is beyond pathetic how weak the western governments and the UN are acting towards such levels of criminal behavior and pure terrorism. Imagine the outcome of the ww2 if this was how the allied had conducted themselves back then? All of this simply makes the ultra right wing and the Kremlin more hopeful, they could outlast the western democracies by simply not having any rules of conduct or engagement. The western powers seem so scared of becoming drawn in to the conflict (Even though they are already practically in it) The way how this ends faster, is by taking a more resolute stance and stop being so pitifully greedy (Russian money and business) and scared of a larger conflict. The sure fire way of having a larger conflict, is what we are currently seeing, a continuous escalation, because the west keep sending mixed signals! The longer this goes on, the more tired the western populations will grow and the more the aggressors can escalate and brainwash people all over the world via psy-ops and espionage / sabotage!”

