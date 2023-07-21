“War correspondent” from the “DNR” showed the most terrifying cemetery of the Wagner PMC mercenaries: he was shocked not by the number of graves but by their design (PHOTOFACT)

Print

“War correspondent” from the “DNR” showed the most terrifying cemetery of the Wagner PMC mercenaries. “A cemetery of the Wagner PMC. One of the most horrifying photos I have seen in my four experiences of war. They fought and died for a free Russia, yet they were buried under Masonic pyramids symbolizing the triumph of the new – global – slavery”, – he wrote in indignation. However, he did not specify the location of this cemetery.

