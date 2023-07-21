“War correspondent” from the “DNR” showed the most terrifying cemetery of the Wagner PMC mercenaries. “A cemetery of the Wagner PMC. One of the most horrifying photos I have seen in my four experiences of war. They fought and died for a free Russia, yet they were buried under Masonic pyramids symbolizing the triumph of the new – global – slavery”, – he wrote in indignation. However, he did not specify the location of this cemetery.
Looks like they had some spare dragon’s teeth left over and used them to bury the convicts.