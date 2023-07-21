Ukrainian drones with grenades destroyed two Russian T-80 tanks worth $4.4 million

July 21, 2023

The Drone Army project has published a video of the use of two drones to destroy Russian tanks. The attack turned out to be successful.

Here’s What We Know

The project page states that the servicemen of the company of strike drones of the 92nd separate mechanised brigade destroyed two enemy T-80 tanks. Both combat vehicles were hit in the Luhansk region. The report also said that their total cost is $4.4 million.

“Drone Army” does not specify which modification of the T-80 was destroyed. The newest one is called T-80BVM. It appeared in 2018. The tank received a 2A46M-4 cannon and the Relikt dynamic defence, something that none of the five previous versions of the T-80, which were built before the collapse of the USSR, can boast of.

The T-80BVM is equipped with a 1250 horsepower GTD-1250 gas turbine engine. Compared to most other modifications, the speed has increased by 10 km/h and is 80 km/h. Power reserve is 500 kilometres.

