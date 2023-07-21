Ukraine hands over seized Russian military equipment to UK for study

July 21, 2023

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have managed to seize hundreds of enemy military equipment in almost a year and a half. Many tanks and combat vehicles have joined the ranks of the Defence Forces, but some samples are being studied by specialists. And not only Ukrainian ones.

Here’s What We Know

The UK has received the opportunity to study Russian military equipment. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces of the United Kingdom, Admiral Tony Radakin.

They want to learn more about the technical parameters and other characteristics of the enemy’s military equipment. British experts are dismantling components to understand how Russian equipment works and how it can be destroyed with maximum efficiency.

Like this: Like Loading...