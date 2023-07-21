There’ll be a response to Russian strikes – Zelensky

21.07.2023 20:20

Since week-start, over 20 people have suffered from Russian terror in Odesa region alone; only absolute evil can inflict such blows.That’s according to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, who delivered his latest address to the nation on Friday night, Ukriinform reports.

“Dear Ukrainians,Russia killed two more children today. Russian artillery attack on the village of Druzhba, Toretsk community, Donetsk region.

A girl born in 2007 and a boy born in 2013 died. Chernihiv Region, the village of Honcharivske – a missile hit. Two women were killed, the demolition of the rubble is underway… A cultural center, a school, and residential buildings were damaged. My condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims!

Today, Russian missiles and drones hit Odesa and our southern regions again.In total, since the start of the week, over 20 people have suffered from Russian terror in Odesa region alone.

Among them are two children. Only absolute evil can inflict such blows. There will be a response.

In addition, there will be even more consolidation of the world for defense and for joint action, even more energy for victory, even more desire for justice, the just punishment for Russia for all the crimes in this war. And this punishment will come.

I held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff. It was long.The issue of protecting our cities and communities, our ports from Russian attacks was analyzed in detail.

If someone in Russia hopes they can turn the Black Sea into a space of arbitrariness and terrorism, they will not succeed. We know how to defend ourselves, and we see the readiness of the world to work together in the future – and more actively – to give peace to this region.

Tonight, I plan to hold talks with President of Türkiye Erdoğan. The Black Sea region, food security, and other important topics.As always, there were detailed reports of the military, intelligence, and border guards on the current situation on the front line at the Staff meeting.

And not only in the key directions of active actions but also in general regarding the border, regarding the likely development of the situation.The provision of ammunition is a topic of constant attention. Of course, our production of rounds and drones, and not only supplies from partners. Every week we record greater results, the growth of our capabilities.

Today, I held a substantial meeting regarding one of the most important components of Ukraine’s state policy – the policy for heroes. The policy regarding our soldiers, regarding veterans.

Ukraine will not only win this war, but also win a life that will be worthy of the heroes who fight for it. It is very important that our system – state, social, economic, and cultural – is exactly such that it can be said that it is truly based on respect. With respect to Ukraine and everyone who directed their lives, their bravery, their strength for the sake of Ukraine resisting evil and defeating Russian terror.

I am grateful to everyone who has already started to work out with us the details of the Ukrainian transformation after this war.And one more thing.I thank our warriors. Everyone who defends the Ukrainian sky throughout the country.

The Air Force, our pilots, and anti-aircraft fighters, mobile fire brigades. Each air defense unit of all branches and types of troops. Thank you!Bakhmut direction… The 5th Separate Assault Brigade, the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade, the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

Thank you, warriors, for your courage and ability to hit the enemy so that even the enemy – if he survives – understands that Ukraine will always be free!The 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade Zakarpattia, marines of the 35th and 36th separate brigades, artillerymen of the 55th Brigade, the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade, and the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

Thank you, warriors, for your accuracy, for your ability allowing Ukraine to return what belongs to us!Glory to you all, warriors!

Glory to everyone who fights for our state and people!Thanks to everyone in the world who helps us!Glory to Ukraine!”

