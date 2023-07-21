There are funds: the Ministry of Defense promises to drive the Russian fleet to Novorossiysk and Tuapse

Nadia Prishlyak20:03, 07/21/233 min.292

Ukrainian abilities are not limited to systems like “Neptune”, there are other systems.

Ukraine has the means and will have even more opportunities to drive the Black Sea Fleet closer to Tuapse, Novorossiysk and prevent it from moving in the Crimean zone .

Thus, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Volodymyr Gavrilov commented on the statement of the defense department, which stated that from today, July 21, all ships sailing in the Black Sea in the direction of the seaports of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian seaports in the occupied territories can be considered by Ukraine as carrying military cargo with all the corresponding risks.

