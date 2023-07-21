“The goal that must be neutralized”: Zelensky on the Crimean bridge

Oleg Davygora22:13, 07/21/231 min.229

Zelensky said that for us this is an enemy facility built outside the law.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called the Crimean bridge, which was recently attacked , a target that must be neutralized.

“For us, this is a hostile facility built outside the law, outside international law and applicable norms. Therefore, this is our goal, and any goal that brings war, not peace, must be neutralized,” the head of state emphasized, speaking at the Aspen Security Forum.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...