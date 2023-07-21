Ludmila Zhernovskaya18:59, 07/21/232 minutes.252

Now Putin will be required to detain on the territory of the Republic of South Africa.

The South African government has requested an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin .This is stated in the statement of the South African opposition Democratic Alliance party.

“Thanks to the District Attorney’s continued political and legal pressure to ensure that our country’s international obligations are upheld, the government formally initiated the process of arresting Vladimir Putin on July 17 if he sets foot on our soil,” they said.

The party criticized President Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts to “shield Putin from responsibility.”

This DA victory sends a clear signal to the global community that, thanks to the patriotic official opposition and the justice system enshrined in our Constitution, South Africa is not yet lost in the global fight for a better world,” the statement said.

Arrest warrant for Putin and his visit to South Africa

Recall that in the spring the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin for the deportation of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine.

The Charter of Rome was ratified by 123 states, on their territory the President of the Russian Federation is subject to arrest.

