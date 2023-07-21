Russians are going to be deprived of citizenship for “fake” about the army

Violetta Orlova19:33, 07/21/232 minutes.164

The corresponding bill was submitted to the State Duma.

A draft law has been submitted to the State Duma of the Russian Federation, which proposes to deprive citizens acquired by birth for desertion or discrediting the Russian army.

The explanatory note to the bill says that now for desertion, discrediting the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and calls for extremism, only acquired citizenship can be deprived.

“The indicated cases of termination of citizenship do not apply to persons who have acquired citizenship by birth or on the basis of recognition as a citizen of the Russian Federation.

“The initiators of the project want the termination of citizenship for these crimes to apply to those who acquired it by birth or on the basis of recognition as a citizen of the Russian Federation.

Deprivation of Russian citizenship

Recall that at the end of April, Putin signed a decree according to which people who refused to accept Russian citizenship will be deported from the occupied territories of Ukraine .

The next day, he signed a law on the deprivation of acquired citizenship for discrediting the Russian army, desertion, calls for the introduction of restrictive measures against Russia and its citizens, the rehabilitation of Nazism and violation of the territorial integrity of Russia.

