Russian Jets ‘Exposed To’ F-16 Guidance System Over Syria

Russian state media announced that one of their military jets was exposed to the guidance or targeting system of an American F-16 over Syria.

Russia, Turkey and the US are all active in the skies over Syria and deconfliction protocols signed by all three are designed to keep the aircraft at a safe distance to avoid collision or escalation. However, recently Russia has been failing to abide by the agreement. LTG Alexus Grynkewich, commander of US Air Forces Central Command stated, “they’re maneuvering aggressively against us when our protocols would say we’re supposed to stay several miles apart and just monitor each other. The guidance I’ve given our folks is we’re not going to act like they are.”

Over the past twelve days, the US has reported five incidents where Russia has challenged US aircraft forcing them to take evasive maneuvers. All of these were actions taken against US drones and it appears that manned aircraft have taken to the skies to help prevent these events from continuing.

https://prestonstewart.substack.com/p/us-russia-testing-boundaries-in-syria

Like this: Like Loading...