Russian invaders urgently take archives of “RF Investigative Committee” out of Crimea -partisans

21.07.2023 17:29

Russian invaders have urgently taken the archives of the “Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation” from the temporarily occupied Crimea.

That’s according to the Atesh partisan movement on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.Russian occupiers are taking evidence of their crimes out of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

“An Atesh source from Simferopol said that the archives of the “Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation” in the occupied Crimea were urgently taken out of the peninsula a couple of weeks ago.

Rashists obviously do not want their crimes to fall into the hands of the Ukrainian authorities in a documented form,” the post reads.

The movement noted that such actions of the invaders demonstrate their real assessments of the prospects for the occupation of the peninsula and contradict their public statements.

As Ukrinform reported, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak emphasized that negotiations with Russia are possible only after the liberation of all territories, including Crimea.

