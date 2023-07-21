Russia is already pregnant with revolution and there will be a coup in Russia – Podolyak

Nadia Prishlyak22:48, 07/21/233 min.123

After Prigozhin’s unsuccessful rebellion, people in Russia realized that Putin was not a tsar, but a jester.

In Russia, there will be a coup after the Prigozhin rebellion, not through the seizure of power by some armed group, but through chaos. Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said this on the air of the telethon.”

There will be a coup in the Russian Federation, but not one where there is a leader who brings along a certain armed group and they seize power,” he said.

He explained why Prigozhin’s coup ended in a fiasco – Prigozhin did not want to take power, he did not want to seize it. At the same time, he noted that Prigozhin is a blood businessman, who himself did not expect such a quick passage from Rostov to Moscow.

“But he didn’t want to go to Moscow and take power, because he is small in scale, he is not a politician.

At present, a political group has not been formed that would like to seize power and become instead of Putin,” Podolyak stressed.

According to him, the coup will consist in the fact that Russia will become chaotic – there will be many small groups that will “go and take something for themselves – that will be a revolutionary process in the Russian Federation.”

Podolyak notes that today Putin is transferring not only heavy weapons to the Russian Guard, but is transferring special forces of the Ministry of Internal Affairs there, trying to create a second army for internal use, which would have to protect him.”He is wrong.

This army will also attack Putin. Because Russia loves when there is a strong tsar, she does not like Nicholas 2, she loves Alexander 1. Putin, after Prigozhin’s unsuccessful rebellion, proved that he is not a tsar, but a jester, a cowardly person who does not make decisions, runs away.

Russia does not love him anymore. That’s all, there is no sacredness of Putin,” Podolyak believes.At the same time, he stressed that Russia is already “pregnant with a mandatory type of revolution.”

Podolyak stressed that in Russia there will be what happened in 1991, “the second stage of the collapse of the Soviet Union” will be completed.

There will be “small passionate groups” in Russia that will fight among themselves and get the opportunity to form a transitional government.Podolyak notes that Russia will not disappear after the war, but it will be a country that will have certain raw materials, resources, money, but will not have influence on global politics.

