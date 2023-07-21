Russia fired Kalibr rockets at grain terminals in Odessa region

Olga Robeyko08:38, 21.07.233 min.2401

At dawn, the occupiers fired Kalibr-type missiles from a rocket carrier, which was put on duty at night in the Black Sea.

Russia continues to terrorize the Odessa region – this night the enemy got into the terminals with the grain of one of the agricultural enterprises.

This was announced on the air of the telethon by the head of the Joint Coordinating Press Center of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine Natalia Gumenyuk.

“The enemy continues terror. And this terror is undoubtedly connected with the grain deal, because quite predictably, but still unpleasantly, this night the enemy got into an agricultural enterprise in the Odessa region, where he tried to destroy grain stocks. Directly into the hangars with its preservation,” she said.

Russia attacked with Kalibr-type missiles, putting the launch vehicle on duty in the middle of the night. Gumenyuk noted that the rockets flew at a very low altitude, so the hit actually happened with an air raid signal.

“The insidiousness of the enemy is that the blow was directed in two waves,” says the head of the Joint Coordinating Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine. So, at first the Russian Federation fired two missiles.

And at that moment, when the rescuers at the scene eliminated the fire, a new blow was struck using the same tactics as last time.A lot of agricultural and rescue equipment was damaged, Gumenyuk adds.According to Oleg Kiper, head of the Odesa OVA, this is the fourth attack by a terrorist country in the Odessa region in a week.

He confirmed that one of the agricultural enterprises of the Odessa region got into the terminals with grain.

The enemy destroyed 100 tons of peas and 20 tons of barley. “As a result of the explosion, two people were injured. They received cut wounds with glass. They were provided with all the necessary medical assistance,” Kiper said.

