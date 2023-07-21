Russia decided to “inspect” all ships in the Black Sea: what will the invaders look for

Elena Kovalenko17:54, 07/21/232 minutes.578

The aggressor said that the Black Sea has become a zone of “increased military danger”, so all ships will be considered as carrying military cargo.

This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister of the aggressor country Sergei Vershinin, noting that the “grain corridor” no longer exists, but there is a zone of “increased military danger,” the Russian ” Interfax” reports .

“Meaning, we have to make sure the ship is coming with something bad, that means asking, inspecting if necessary, to see if it’s true or not,” he said.

“Now there is no maritime humanitarian corridor, now there is already a zone of heightened military danger,” Vershinin stressed.

