Putin will “clean up” almost the entire Z-community in Russia – Podolyak

Nadia Prishlyak21:43, 21.07.232 minutes.76

Fear reigns in the Russian leader’s inner

The arrest of the terrorist Igor Girkin (Strelkov) shows panic among the Russian elite.

They plan to clean up almost the entire Z-community.As Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, explained on the air of the telethon , we are talking about a “cleansing” of all radicals who want to scale the war.

According to him, this is due to the fact that the Kremlin is already afraid of them.

“They were the basis, the support for a certain time, but after Prigozhin’s unsuccessful rebellion, they became not a support, but those who should be feared and Putin demonstrates his fear,” Podolyak said.

At the same time, he stressed that this is very fantastic news, because it indicates that irreversible processes are taking place in Russia “in terms of increasing fear that will reign in Putin’s inner circle.”

According to Podolyak, the detention and arrest of Girkin showed that he was “empty – this is an empty place, he was never someone who was supported by some kind of Kremlin towers.”

He added that this applies, in particular, to the Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, who is called the ideologist of the “Russian world” and an ally of Putin and other so-called ideologists.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...