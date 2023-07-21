Yana Stavskaya14:54, 07/21/233 min.7384

Putin acknowledged that Western weapons supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine “bring” the Russian occupiers “certain damage.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin again appeared on the air of federal channels. On July 21, he came out of his bunker about the Russian-Ukrainian war, which he “modestly” calls the “Ukrainian conflict”: he remembered the allegedly “enormous” losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, rejoiced at the fall of pro-Ukrainian sentiment in the West, and at the end issued a crazy fake about Poland’s intentions to occupy part of Ukraine.

In particular, Putin acknowledged that Western weapons supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine “bring” certain damage to the Russian occupiers.

“Yes, Western weapons can still be supplied and thrown into battle. This brings us certain damage and prolongs the” conflict, “Putin said.

In addition, Putin has traditionally raved about the alleged “tens of thousands” of Ukrainian soldiers killed in what he called “suicidal” attacks.Moreover, the Russian dictator sees a rise in pro-Russian sentiment within Ukraine itself.

“People in Ukraine are increasingly asking a completely legitimate question: for whose selfish interests their relatives and friends are dying. Gradually, slowly, but sobering up comes,” the Kremlin head says.

The dictator traditionally accused the “overseas global hegemon” of dragging out the so-called “Ukrainian conflict” (Putin still avoids the word “war” – UNIAN). Putin issued a crazy fake about Poland’s intention to occupy the west of Ukraine

Separately, Putin issued a funny and crazy fake about the alleged intentions of Poland, together with Lithuania and Ukrainians, to occupy the west of Ukraine. “We are not talking about some kind of gathering of mercenaries, but specifically about a regular, well-equipped military unit that is planned to be used for operations on the territory of Ukraine, including supposedly ensuring the security of the west of Ukraine.

And if you call a spade a spade, for the subsequent occupation of these territories,” Putin said.In this speech, the Russian president did not do without his favorite “excursion” into the history rewritten by the Russian Federation, saying that Poland “received a lot of western lands” thanks to the Soviet dictator Stalin.

(c)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...